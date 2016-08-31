Victor Vran: New RPG on the block

Alaistair J D’Souza

Can any role-playing game (RPG) escape the curse, that is to be compared to the likes of Diablo games? Victor Vran is yet another action RPG and players assume the role of Victor Vran (a slightly grumpy looking guy, who resembles Van Helsing’s neglected cousin) a monster and demon hunter who arrives at a city in search of his only friend only to find himself in the middle of a monster epidemic. Like any other RPG, non-player characters (NPC) will tell you about an issue (usually pertaining to monsters) and it is go time.

Victor has a decent inventory system allowing a primary and secondary weapon to be equipped along with consumables (health potions, explosives, etc.). There’s a single slot for attire with each of the costumes or armour giving off various bonuses to a player. There are still a few things that make Victor Vran different from other RPGs, here the character isn’t customisable and there isn’t any option of levelling up various statistics (like strength, agility, etc.) or skills. Various weapons in the game provide different skills to be used by Victor and work on other attributes such as applying negative effects on enemies and so on. Another feature is the use of an item called Destiny Card(s). As a player levels-up in the game, Victor is allowed to use Destiny’s Card for bonuses, some of which include increasing his damage output of a weapon or providing a small health boost. The addition of the jump and dodge mechanics in an RPG is quite rare but this only makes the game feel more action-oriented compared to other titles. Jump mechanics allow Victor to wall jump in order to get to some of the harder to reach areas that hold secrets and additional loot. Speaking of loot, Victor can transmute similar types of items and effectively convert them into better gear. Transmutation can also be applied to the Destiny Card.

The game’s graphics are quite well done. Usually most RPGs get away with subpar graphics but not this one thankfully, the game supports anti-aliasing up to MSAA 8x. Textures along with the level design and animations come together to bring out a visually appealing title. There is a lack of sound since there’s not much of a story in the game. Music is adequate enough and helps build the game’s atmosphere.

In conclusion Victor Vran could be a good way to introduce new players to the action RPG genre, focusing more on the action portion compared to the RPG elements. On a scale of 1 to 10, I’d rate the game at 5 and say it’s definitely worth a buy considering one can get the digital download of it from the Steam Store for about `565.

Developers: Haemimont Games

Publishers: EuroVideo Medien

Platforms: MS Windows, OS X, Linux, PlayStation 4

Release date: July 2015

Genres: Action role-playing

Modes: Single-player,

Multiplayer

PC Requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad q8300 2.5Ghz / AMD APU A6-3620 Quad Core

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 560/ AMD Radeon HD 5850 1024Mb

RAM: 8GB

Directx: DX 11

HDD Space: 4GB