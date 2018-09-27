Vice-President Naidu to visit Goa today

PANAJI: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will arrive in Goa on September 27 by a special aircraft from Ranchi airport. After alighting at 8.20 pm, Naidu will proceed to Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula from the Dabolim airport at 8.25 pm and will take night halt at Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula.

Naidu will plant a sapling at Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula at 9.30 am on September 28 and thereafter will attend the convocation ceremony of National Institute of Technology Goa at Kala Academy, Panaji at 10 am. The Vice-President thereafter at 11.40 am will proceed to the residence of MRK Prasad, Goa. He will depart from the residence of MRK Prasad, Goa at 2.40 pm on September 28.

The Vice-President will leave Goa airport on September 28 at 3.05 pm by special aircraft to proceed to Mumbai airport.