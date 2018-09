The chief minister is a doctor, albeit a honourary one.The vice president Venkaiah Naidu down in the state for the 4th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology conferred a honorary doctorate on the Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. The Vice President addressing the gathering on Friday also complemented Goa on the talent it had. Three of the gold medal awardees are Goans and seventy per cent of the passing students are girls.

