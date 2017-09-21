Friday , 22 September 2017
Vice-chairman of GSCB booked for stalking woman staffer

Posted by: nt September 22, 2017 in Goa News

PANAJI: The Panaji police have registered an FIR against a vice-chairman of the Goa State Co-operative Bank on the charges of stalking and outraging modesty of a woman employee of the bank.

The police said that a complaint was lodged by a 44-year-old woman who works in one of branches of the bank.

Referring to the complaint, the police said the accused has been identified as  Marcus, who is vice-chairman of Goa State Co-operative Bank.

The woman, a clerical staffer, had been transferred to a branch located some 25 km  away from her current workplace. She had sought  revocation of   the transfer due to some reasons.  The accused repeatedly contacted the woman  to develop intimacy  in  the excuse of  the transfer despite clear indication of disinterest by the complainant, the police said.

Furthermore the accused also stalked her,  made obscene gestures to outrage her modesty and asked her to come to his room in Margao with an intention to sexually exploit her.

The police said  the FIR has been registered under the IPC – Section 354 (d) stalking, Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and Section 354  (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

PSI Utkrantrao Desai is investigating the case.

