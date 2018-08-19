Vexatious stretch: smooth ride for travellers

PANAJI/VASCO : The harrowed travellers had a smooth ride on Saturday along the Agassaim-Cortalim stretch, which had been witnessing traffic congestion in the last few days due to poor road conditions and works for new Zuari bridge and a flyover.

Road repairs have been undertaken and additional police personnel have been deployed to ensure that motorists maintain lane discipline and help in smoothening traffic flow at the construction site of the new Zuari bridge.

Sources said that over 100 police personnel drawn from the traffic cell, the district police and the Indian Reserve Battalion have been deployed for traffic regulation.

“The improvement in road condition and the police presence have smoothened the traffic flow. But the large deployment of police force on a long-term basis is not sustainable. Ultimately the quality of road that will smoothen the vehicular traffic,” inspector general of police Jaspal Singh said.

Asked about withdrawal of the additional police personnel posted for traffic regulation, Singh said the decision will be taken depending on the situation and after examining the vehicular traffic along the route.

The vehicular traffic along the stretch improved to a great extent on Saturday, as there were no tailbacks on either side of the bridge.

The vehicles travelled smoothly along the troublesome stretch, as the deployment of the police personnel proved highly effective in smoothening vehicle movement.

On Friday, a joint inspection had been carried out at Agassaim and at the Cortalim junction by a team of senior officials following the instructions from Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is currently in the United States for medical check-up.

In a bid to provide relief to travellers from the frequent traffic congestion along the Margao-Panaji route, the government decided to put concrete cover to the vexatious stretch of the road.

Traffic congestion on the potholed road had been worsened by the rains, which inundated the road.

The stretch has been narrowed by the ongoing work on the new Zuari bridge and the flyover passing from Agassaim to Cortalim.