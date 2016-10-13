Vertigo: Hitchcock attains new ‘height’

RAMNATH N PAI RAIKAR | NT NETWORK

Speaking of the 1958 film, ‘Vertigo’, it all started with the ‘Master of Suspense’, Alfred Hitchcock missing out on purchasing the film rights to the French novel by Pierre Boileau and Thomas Narcejac, ‘Celle qui n’était plus’ (‘She Who Was No More’) by just a few hours, with French director, Henri-Georges Clouzot getting to the authors first. In fact, the subsequent French film directed by Clouzot titled, ‘Les Diaboliques’ (1955) has often been likened to the films of Hitchcock.

Hitchcock’s interest in the work of Boileau and Narcejac resulted in Paramount Pictures commissioning a synopsis of their next novel, ‘D’entre les morts’ (‘From Among the Dead’), even before it had even been translated to English. Hitchcock originally hired playwright, Maxwell Anderson to write a screenplay based on the novel, but rejected his work, which was titled ‘Darkling, I Listen’. A second version, written by Alec Coppel, again left the director dissatisfied. The final script was written by Samuel A Taylor, after referring to the notes made by Hitchcock. Taylor attempted to take sole credit for the screenplay, but Coppel protested to the Screen Writers Guild, which determined that both writers were entitled to a credit.

For the cast, Hitchcock wanted James Stewart as detective Scottie from the beginning of the project. ‘Vertigo’ would be the fourth Stewart film directed by Hitchcock.

It is said that actress, Audrey Hepburn had expressed an interest in playing the dual roles of Madeleine and Judy, in this film. On the other hand, Hitchcock originally wanted Vera Miles to play the roles, but she became pregnant and was therefore unavailable. He then wanted to cast Lana Turner in the lead role, but she “wanted too much loot” and was dropped from consideration. Finally, Kim Novak was borrowed from Columbia for the production, in exchange for a payment of $250,000 by Paramount to Columbia and the agreement that James Stewart would co-star with her in ‘Bell, Book and Candle’ (1958). Novak didn’t even have to screen-test for the film.

‘Vertigo’ was filmed from September to December 1957, under the working title, ‘From Among the Dead’, and was shot on locations in San Francisco and California, as well as at the Paramount Studios in Hollywood.

Bernard Herrmann’s score for ‘Vertigo’ is largely inspired by Richard Wagner’s opera, ‘Tristan und Isolde’, which, like the film, is also about doomed love. A theme song titled, ‘Vertigo’ by Jay Livingston and Ray Evans was recorded by Billy Eckstine, and was reportedly used for promotional purposes, but was not included in the film’s final cut. It is believed that Hitchcock didn’t feel it was appropriate. Even though the score was written by Herrmann, it was conducted by Muir Mathieson and recorded in Europe because there was a musicians’ strike in the United States.

Graphic designer Saul Bass used spiral motifs in both the title sequence and the movie poster, while Scottie’s nightmare sequence was designed by the modern artist John Ferren.

In ‘Vertigo’, Hitchcock achieved an amazing camera effect – distorting perspective to create disorientation – with a combination of a wide-angle zoom lens, a steady zoom, and a dolly. Hitchcock popularised the dolly zoom in this film, leading to the technique’s sobriquet – ‘The Vertigo effect’. This ‘dolly-out/zoom-in’ method involves the camera physically moving away from a subject whilst simultaneously zooming in, so that the subject retains its size in the frame, but the background’s perspective changes. Hitchcock used the effect while Scottie looking down the tower shaft, so as to emphasise its height and Scottie’s disorientation. Following difficulties filming the shot on a full-sized set, a model of the tower shaft was constructed, and the dolly zoom was filmed horizontally.

Produced at a budget of $2.5 million, ‘Vertigo’ premiered in San Francisco on May 9, 1958, at the Stage Door Theatre, at Mason and Geary. While the film did break even upon its original release, earning $2.8 million in gross rental in the United States alone, it earned significantly less than other Hitchcock productions. Poorly received by American critics on its release – they thought the movie was too slow – ‘Vertigo’ is now hailed as Hitchcock masterpiece. In fact, in 2012 ‘Vertigo’ replaced ‘Citizen Kane’ (1941) in the ‘Sight & Sound Critics’ poll as the greatest film of all time.

Hitchcock was embittered at the critical and commercial failure of ‘Vertigo’. He blamed this on Stewart for “looking too old” to attract audiences any more. Hitchcock never again worked with Stewart, who previously was one of his favourite collaborators. In a later interview, Hitchcock also said he believed Novak was miscast and the wrong actress for the role.

In 1996, ‘Vertigo’ was given a lengthy and controversial restoration by Robert A Harris and James C Katz, and re-released to theatres. The new print featured restored colour and newly created audio, utilising modern sound effects mixed in DTS digital surround sound. In October 1996, the restored ‘Vertigo’ premiered at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco, with Kim Novak and Hitchcock’s daughter, Patricia in person. At this screening, the film was exhibited for the first time in DTS and 70 mm, a format with a similar frame size to the VistaVision system in which it was originally shot. When restoring the sound, Harris and Katz wanted to stay as close as possible to the original, and had access to the original music recordings that had been stored in the vaults at Paramount. However, as the project demanded a new 6-channel DTS stereo soundtrack, it was necessary to re-record some sound effects using the foley process. The soundtrack was remixed at the Alfred Hitchcock Theatre at the Universal Studios.

