Verna industrial estate hamstrung by power outages

SHOMA PATNAIK | NT

PANAJI : Frequent power failures are disrupting the functioning of industrial units in the Verna industrial estate, which is host to Goa’s pharmaceutical hub and a number of large companies.

Industrial unit owners said the problem of power outages has worsened over the last few months resulting in loss of production and adverse impact on operations at large.

They have alleged that power is being diverted to Fatorda, Majorda and Vasco leaving the industry in the lurch. Industrial units have been asking for dedicated feeder lines and immediate overhaul of the distribution network.

Speaking of the increasing power failures, Damodar Kotchkar, president, Verna Industrial Estate Association, said that power outages have become common and the problem is especially affecting high-tension line users.

“The electricity department cuts off power supply to the industry whenever there is more load. Most of the large pharmaceutical companies operate production lines, which get affected even if electricity supply goes off for a little time,” he said.

The interruption in electricity supply has affected several large pharma companies like Blue Cross Laboratory, Sanofi, Tewa, etc.

A senior official from Blue Cross said that disruption in power supply is making them get low markings in regulatory audit from the local, national and international safety watchdogs, although their plant is well-equipped in terms of infrastructure, statutory compliances, etc. The company recently dashed off a letter to the Power Minister apprising him of the problem.

Blue Cross has claimed that “due to frequent power failures several companies have kept expansion plans on hold”.

The other unit owners told ‘The Navhind Times’ that complaints to the electricity department have elicited poor response. They said that engineers at the Verna sub-station keep changing “everyday so no person takes a decision”.

Furthermore the sub-station is also poorly manned.

“Power infrastructure in the estate has remained the same. After the Reliance Power plant shutdown, the load has also come on the system,” said Kotchkar.

The power requirement of the Verna industrial estate is 80 MW, while supply is through a 33-kva line (48 MW), 11-kva line (33 MW) and LT connections (8 MW).

“Due to the shutdown of Reliance Power almost additional 18 MW was supplied to the estate but the electricity department has not upgraded the infrastructure and has not increased the manpower,” industrial units have said.

Until recently the Verna industrial estate was complaining of water shortage following which a 10-MLD raw water pipeline was laid. Supply of water through the pipeline to units was inaugurated on Dussera day by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Kotchkar said, “The government has solved our water problems and the next on the agenda should be power.”