Vermin: wildlife act shields them from govt action   

SHOAIB SHAIKH | NT Staff Reporter

PANAJI: The government cannot declare peacock and gaur or Indian bison as vermin as the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, has provided absolute protection to these species.

However, the state government is yet to contemplate on the future course of action regarding monkeys and wild boars which have been troubling the farmers in the state.

Minister of Environment and Forests Rajendra Arlekar told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the forest department has submitted a report concerning the issue of declaring the species as vermin.

However, he said that a decision would be taken after a state wildlife board meeting, which is expected to be held soon.

“I have received the report but have not been able to go into its details. But within the next few days we will meet and take a decision with regards to the future course of action,” he stated.

Responding to a question on the peacocks and gaurs, he stated, “They are protected species and therefore the question of declaring them vermin does not arise. With regards to other animals we will have to consider all the aspects before taking any decision.”

Officials of the forest department said that animals listed under the Schedule I and part II of Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 have been provided absolute protection. Peacocks and gaurs are enlisted in the Schedule I of the act and therefore they cannot be declared vermin.

“Declaring any animal a vermin should be the last resort and all other efforts should be explored. We cannot license people to kill animals without contemplating the other options,” an official said, adding that that declaring species as vermin would not solve the problem as has been witnessed in other parts of the country.

On the report, the official said, “We have submitted a compiled report of statistics of the number of complaints and the applications received for compensation for damages to crops due to animal attacks.”

Stating that the department has proposed more awareness about the compensation scheme, the officer said that one of the recommendations is to raise the solatium amount that is provided under the scheme to the farmers.

He further said that solar fencing of agricultural areas, for which the agriculture department provides upto 90 per cent of subsidy, needs to be further popularised amongst the farmers.

“Another way to prevent crop damage by animals is to plant the crop variety on the fences which are disliked by the specific animal species,” he stated.

During the year 2015-16, agriculture department received 732 applications from farmers across the state and compensated Rs 40,62,929 to 725 applicants for damage to agricultural crop.