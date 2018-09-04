Vermin issue: Sattari farmers threaten agitation

NT NETWORK

VALPOI

Upset over the government not declaring the wild animals as vermin, the farmers in Sattari have threatened to start a state-wide agitation if their demand was not considered.

The decision was taken during the meeting held on Sunday at Nagargao, which was attended by over 200 farmers from various parts of the taluka. According to the convenor of Sattari Shetkari Sangatana (SSS) Ashok Joshi, the farmers are largely affected due to the crop being damaged by the wild animals.

“Except for Poriem MLA Pratapsing Rane, no other elected representative has taken up our issue. Our grievances are not addressed by the state government. The crop damage has apparently become very high, resulting in financial losses to our farmers in Sattari,” said Joshi.

He said that the farmers will start a state-wide agitation if the government fails to address the issue.

“Farmers are likely to file complaints against forest officials for not taking any precautionary measures. If the Karnataka government can allow killing of wild boars in selected areas of Ramanagara district then why can’t the Goa government declare these animals as vermin?” questioned a farmer after the meeting.

Another farmer said that after the Ganesh festival they will seek more support from farmers in other parts of the state, and will agitate until their demands are met.