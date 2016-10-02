Verem naval base officials raise concern over overgrown trees, constructions

REIS MAGOS: In the backdrop of Uri terror attack, the INS Mandovi naval base at Verem will be writing to the concerned authority to ensure that the trees around the naval base compound wall are pruned for security reasons. The naval authorities will also raise the issue of tall buildings at Reis Magos, especially in the vicinity of the naval base.

The residents have expressed concern over the issue of constructions coming up in the village near the naval base without following CRZ norms. Some residents have also moved the court challenging permissions given by the panchayat and TCP to Delhi builders.

Significantly, the navy officials are worried over the constructions that are going on around the naval base and despite security concerns high-profile builders have been allowed to go ahead with projects.

Speaking to this daily, Lt Commander Vijay Yadav said the issue regarding tall buildings was raised with the deputy collector and that atleast 2 to 3 meetings were held in that regard.

He said that as per rule no construction should come up within 100 metre of the compound wall of the naval base and no high-rise buildings should be allowed due to helicopter flying and aircraft landing. Besides, he said there is also navy commando training that is conducted at the base and, therefore, it is utmost important to ensure that nothing is spied up.

However, he said buildings have been constructed violating the CRZ norms and there are buildings constructed not even a metre away from the security tower. He said that “our job is to bring our concerns to the notice of the government so that tomorrow people do not point fingers at us.” Garbage is also another problem the naval authorities are facing.

Security officer Lt Commander A Randhawa said that a verbal message has been sent to the village panchayat of Reis Magos to prune the trees. Randhawa said the navy will be writing to forest officials, chief secretary, deputy collector and collector over the security issues.

Sources from the panchayat informed that a few days back the navy authorities had come to the panchayat asking to have the trees around the compound wall of the naval base pruned, but “we informed them that we are not authorised to do so and that they could approach the concerned authority and get the work done.”

Sarpanch of Reis Magos Kedar Naik, when contacted regarding the structures near the boundary wall of INS Mandovi naval base, claimed that the TCP has given permission for those structures and the panchayat does not have technical expertise.

Naik said that the navy should approach the Defence Minster and apprise him of the situation, or since the regional plan is not yet approved it can suggest a no development zone around the naval base.