Venkaiah to open conclave in Goa today

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Vice-President of India Venkaiah Naidu will visit Goa on Tuesday to open a three-day conclave on national and international security.

Naidu will inaugurate and deliver the keynote address at the conclave, which will dwell on security in outer space that affects all geopolitical entities in the world.

The conclave ‘SAGAR Discourse’ is an annual event of the Forum for Integrated National Security, a Mumbai-based think-tank that works in association with the ISRO, the ministry of external affairs and the ministry of defence.

The first edition of SAGAR Discourse discussed ocean co-operation between nations, while the second edition taking place in Goa from October 23-25, will examine

sharing of space resources between countries.

Naidu will open the conclave’s inaugural session starting at 5 pm at Grand Hyatt, Bambolim.

Briefing media persons on the event, FINS president Lt Gen D B Shekatkar said the conclave will dwell on technological, economic and development opportunities from opening up of space.

“With nano satellites scanning earth’s surface and providing geospatial data, the existing regulations for space is insufficient,” said Lt Gen Shekatkar.

He said that Goa is likely to become the permanent venue of SAGAR Discourse owing to its strategic location near the sea.

Delegates from 15 nations are expected to attend the conclave that in all will have over 150 participants, FINS secretary general Bal Desai said.

He said that only the inaugural and the valedictory sessions will be open to the media while deliberations on October 24 and 25 will be a closed-door event.

Space diplomacy, governance, laws of governance, will be some of the issues to be covered at the conclave.

The observations and findings of the conclave are intended to rethink the space policy and realign it with national security,” said Desai.