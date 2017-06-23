Vendors not enthusiastic about farmers’ markets

NT NETWORK

NAVELIM

While several vegetable and fruit vendors have been displaced due to the government banning sale along the highways, the displaced vendors are not enthusiastic about the government’s assurance of providing farmers’ markets along the highways.

The vendors said, “We do not know the government’s plans, and how far from the highways will these farmer’s markets be located and how many farmers will be allowed in each market.”

A woman vendor Conceicao Dias said that vegetables and fruits have to be sold fresh, and hence it will be ideal to have a farmer’s market in every village so that the farmers do not have to spend additionally to carry their produce to the farmer’s market.

Dias, who has been selling vegetables for the last 40 years, said, “People in the village know me and I have a regular clientele, if I have to move to another location I will lose my livelihood.”

Another vendor Jose Fernandes said that “the problem I see with the farmers’ market is that there will be too much competition and the farmers will not get a good price for their produce compared to the efforts put in the cultivation as they will want to sell their produce as quickly as possible.”

Hence it will not be ideal to have such markets by clustering two or three villages, he said.

Conceicao Piedade said, “We have been left high and dry after the government stopped us from selling our produce by the roadside even though we were given assurance at the time of acquiring the land that land losers would be allowed to earn a living by the side of the road. Now, they say they are planning farmer’s markets but we do not know what to expect from such markets and if at all such markets will attract customers.”

“ Today, in this fast paced life, people have no time. They like to conveniently stop and make quick purchase. We will have to see the outcome of such markets, but I personally don’t see these markets working,” he added.

While Coincao Pereira, who has been selling fruits and vegetables for the last 5 years along the highway at Navelim, said, “We will prefer to stay where we are and carry out our business. Even if the government provides the farmers’ market, I doubt whether it will draw local vendors, and such markets may be taken over by migrants just as is the case with other markets in Goa.”