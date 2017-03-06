Vendors in Panaji market at receiving end of power woes

Tuesday , 7 March 2017
Vendors in the city municipal market conduct their business in partial darkness on Monday.

PANAJI: The municipal market in the city, which  has been  plagued by frequent power failure, has been   bracing for disconnection of electricity  supply in phases owing to the nonpayment of dues  to  the electricity department. 

Power woes have forced vendors in the market  to  conduct their business in partial darkness.

The present crisis  is a result of the alleged failure on the party of the CCP  to pay power dues running into  Rs 3 crore to the department.

Market Tenant Association secretary Dharmendra Bhagat said disconnection  of power supply due to the nonpayment of power bills by the CCP would  inconvenience shopkeepers and vendors  as regards  toilets and water supply.

“The CCP collects sopo (tax for conducting business) from tenants and it was  the duty of the CCP to pay the bills, as   all  shopkeepers  pays bills for  their power consumption,”  Bhagat said.

Stating that power supply has been restricted to toilets and outer areas for now, he asked as how  poor vegetable and fruit vendors would  pay for the  bills when they find it difficult to shell out for the sopo.

He felt the authorities should empathise with the vendors and pay for   the  bills instead of passing them  on to the poor vendors. CCP mayor Surendra Furtado stated that the corporation waited for a  long time and would wait for a few more weeks till the new government is formed to take a call on the issue.

Power is consumed hardly for two  hours in the evening till the market is closed for the day, Furtado said.

He asked as to why the power department took so long to send  the bills to the CCP, and said  the CCP can’t be charged for power supplied for public safety in the night in the market.

“Why can’t the   power department wait for a few weeks for  clearance of the bills,” Furtado asked.

“The CCP will come to know who has been  tampering with the power supply in the night to have such a huge bills,” he said.

The corporation has decided to seek funds from the directorate of municipal administration for  meeting  water and power requirements.

