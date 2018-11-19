Velingkar says govt has ‘become non-functional’

PANAJI: Former Goa Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Subhash Velingkar, on Sunday, said that the chief minister is holding on to the power despite his illness.

Velingkar was addressing the gathering at a hall in Porvorim.

Velingkar, who had hinted at joining active politics, on Sunday, formally did it by entering Goa Suraksha Manch in the presence of Arvind Bhatikar, Uday Bhembre, Naguesh Karmali, Atmaram Gaonkar and others.

Speaking further, he said that his party would come to power in the next five years in the state.

He said, “Parrikar does not trust anyone, and as such he is holding on to the post of the chief minister despite his illness.”

He said that due to this, the government in the state has virtually become non-functional, and the people are being taken for granted.

Velingkar, who was expelled from the RSS in 2016 after he accused Parrikar of going back on the principles of both the Sangh Parivar as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party, had formed Goa Suraksha Manch before the last assembly elections, and thereafter formed Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

He accused the Chief Minister of allowing state administration to collapse due to his illness, and added that “he is holding on to important portfolios.”

“The chief minister is under medical treatment, and he has not been able to meet neither the opposition nor the people, who have been demanding to meet him,” he added.

While predicting a mid-term poll in the state along with the Lok Sabha elections next year, because “the government is already beset with infightings due to Parrikar’s inability to attend office,” Velingkar said that the present political situation in the state would lead to the disintegration of the coalition of BJP, MGP, Goa Forward and independent MLAs.

With the Congress and BJP getting eliminated in the next elections, Goa will witness rise of new leadership, he added.