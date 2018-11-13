Velingkar: moralistic level of state politics at low ebb

PANAJI : Former head of the Goa unit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and convenor of the Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM) Subhash Velingkar, who recently jumped into active politics, has said that this is the right time to do so, as the moralistic level of politics in the state has now reached its lowest point.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ on Monday, Velingkar said that the decision of his active entry into politics was taken jointly by BBSM as well as its political outfit namely Goa Suraksha Manch and non-political outfit Bharat Mata ki Jay.

“It would not have been possible for me to contest the 2017 state assembly polls as the time then was not ripe,” he maintained, adding that looking at the political fluidity in the state, it appears that the next state assembly election is round the corner.

It may be recalled that during the 2017 state assembly election, the Goa Suraksha Manch had tied up in a pre-poll alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. However, the MGP had deserted the GSM, which failed to win any seat, and supported the Bharatiya Janata Party after the election, to form the government in the state. Speaking further, Velingkar said that whenever the state assembly election would be held in Goa, Goa Suraksha Manch would contest in at least 35 electoral constituencies. “We want to fight the next assembly election in a big way,” he added.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the Goa Suraksha Manch will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election in alliance with the Shiv Sena.