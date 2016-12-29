Velingkar accuses BJP of minority appeasement

PANAJI : Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch convenor Subhash Velingkar on Thursday stated that the Archbishop of Goa and Daman had provided five candidates to the BJP during 2012 assembly elections to come to power.

Velingkar, the former chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Goa unit, accused the ruling BJP of minority appeasement as a return gift for the favours by the archbishop to come to power in 2012.

He said, “The archbishop gave five non-cadre candidates to the BJP in 2012. This was done to save the vote share of minorities and the BJP.”

He stated the BJP’s politics is based on the archbishop’s advice.

“It’s not about Christian community, and the archbishop is a different symbol,” he added.

Recalling that senior BJP leader Manohar Parrikar had assured that he would stop government’s grants to English medium primary schools once coming to power, Velingkar said, “This is a proof of the minority appeasement by the BJP through the archbishop.”

Velingkar said the Church is interfering in the governance of the state. He also accused the BJP of not being the party which worked in the past on principles. On the issue of medium of instruction, he demanded that Panchayat Minister Rajendra Arlekar and Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik instead of just announcing moral support should resign and leave the Bharatiya Janata Party and come along the BBSM’s movement.

He exhorted the two senior BJP leaders to join the Goa Suraksha Manch.