Velim VP identifies land for 10-bedded hospital

NT NETWORK

VELIM

While healthcare remains neglected in Velim, the panchayat is set to place a proposal for a 10-bedded hospital. The village has no medical facilities especially at night and people have to travel 14 kilometres to Margao for medical assistance.

Sarpanch Melvyn Sanchez said that the panchayat has identified land located near the panchayat for the proposed 10-bedded hospital which will not only help the people of Velim but also the tail end villages of Ambelim and Betul.

He said the panchayat body and the gram sabha have already passed a resolution in support of the hospital and the panchayat is waiting for the approval from the government to consider its proposals on priority basis. He said the village has a population of 8000 people and a floating population of another 7000 workers who work at the Cutbona jetty.

He said the village had only a sub-centre and there was no doctor available. He said the panchayat along with the former MLA Benjamin Silva managed to get the Sub Heath Centre upgraded to rural medical dispensary. He however said that while a doctor was posted throughout the week, the doctor has gone for further studies and now a doctor is posted for just three days in a week.

He said the resolutions would be handed over to the government with a with request to consider the construction of the hospital on a priority basis.