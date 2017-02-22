Velim villagers not keen on cyclone shelters

NT NETWORK

VELIM

The fate of the Rs 3-crore cyclone shelter project at Velim, which is funded by the World Bank, hangs in the balance as Velim villagers have sought time to take a call on the initiative taken up under the national cyclone risk mitigation project for Goa.

The project envisions construction of four halls at Combeabhat-Velim as cyclone shelters along with a fire station.

Two big multipurpose halls, two small halls and a fire station have been proposed to be built in the old government primary school complex which has been transferred to the water resources department.

Senior WRD officials led by Mervin Caldeira along with Velim sarpanch Melvin Sanches held a meeting with the villagers on the project.

Caldeira said the construction of shelters has been taken up by the World Bank as part of the NCRMP for the state.

The multipurpose halls to be built will be handed over to a local committee.

He said the halls can be used for private functions as well, and that the World Bank would provide assistance of Rs 5 lakh for their maintenance.

Revenue will be generated through hiring of the halls. The villagers, who have been skeptical about the project, said the land at the government primary school is the only open space available for the people of Combeabhat and surrounding areas for recreational activities and any development at the place would have cascading effect on the village.

The locals also feared that they would not be allowed inside the halls once they come up, as that has been the case with several other facilities. Sanches tried to assure the villagers that the project could be considered by leaving out the open space for recreational activities.

He assured them that the World Bank project after completion would be handed over to the local committee.

Caldeira explained to the villagers that revised plans cannot be prepared without factoring in availability of area, and that the World Bank project would not be imposed upon the people.

He said that if the people are opposed to the project the same would be communicated to the concerned authorities in New Delhi.

The villagers finally agreed to seek time from the WRD to take a final call and will hold a meeting on the matter.