Velim villagers against upgrading jetty into mini harbour

VELIM

The mini-harbour issue once again dominated the Velim gram sabha as the villagers charged the department of fisheries for taking the people of Velim for granted and vowed not to allow any development at the jetty.

The villagers charged that while the fisheries department is lying to the people that the mini-harbour project has been dropped, in reality all the other government departments are referring to the development of the mini-harbour. The villagers charged that the government is lying to the people who have strongly opposed the development of the jetty as a mini harbour. The sarpanch informed the members that the panchayat will be writing to the directorate of fisheries to drop the mini-harbour project.

The gram sabha also gave its approval to have a 10-bedded hospital to be built in the village on government land, saying a hospital is the need of the hour for people of Velim. The sarpanch said that the Balli primary health centre is located very far and hence there is an urgent need to have a hospital.

The gram sabha demanded a full time secretary and that the present secretary be retained so that there is continuity.

Further, the gram sabha was informed that the panchayat will soon be starting the door-to-door collection of dry garbage.