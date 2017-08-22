Velim panchayat yet to identify land for cyclone shelter project

NT NETWORK

VELIM

Time could be running out for Rs 3 crore cyclone shelter project by the World Bank as Velim panchayat is yet to identify land for the proposed project.

The project, which includes four multi-purpose halls, were proposed to be built on government land at the abandoned government primary school at Combeabhat-Velim as cyclone shelters along with a fire station.

Earlier, the villagers had strongly objected to the proposal despite efforts by the panchayat then led by former sarpanch Melvin Sanches and officials of the water resources department who had attempted to create awareness on the project.

The project however failed to find favour with the people despite assurances that the halls would be handed over to the villagers for local use at a nominal fee, besides having fund of Rs 5 lakh for maintenance.

The WRD had also submitted a revised plan to the village panchayat while a special gram sabha was also called to discuss the project which had given nod to identify a new site for the same.

Sarpanch Savio D’Silva informed that the panchayat has still not given up on the project and are looking for a suitable land as there will be a fire station along with cyclone shelters.

He said the earlier land, which was identified, was rejected by the villagers, adding, the proposed land was also not suitable for a project of this magnitude as the approach roads are narrow and incase of an emergency there is no space for free movement of ambulances and fire tenders etc.

Sources in the know informed that the project is being taken up by the World Bank as part of National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP) for Goa under which cyclone risk mitigation infrastructure and the multi-purpose halls will be handed over to a local committee which will have local representation for utilisation. The sources said that the hall can be used for private functions and the World Bank will be providing Rs 5 lakh assistance for maintenance, besides generating funds through hiring of the halls.

The sources also said that this is the lone project in Salcete as part of the World Bank-funded projects; a total of 11 projects have been approved for Goa with seven in south and four in north.