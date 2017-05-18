Vehicles parked on footpaths in Candolim will be towed: Lobo

SINQUERIM: In view of haphazard parking in Candolim, MLA Michael Lobo is laying stress on streamlining parking in the coastal village and has said that vehicles found parked on footpaths in Candolim area will be towed away. He said one side of the road will be designated for parking and that he will ask the collector to notify the area in that regard.

Lobo was speaking at a function to inaugurate a children’s park and an outdoor fitness centre that has been constructed under the ZP funds with land donated by Fabrica of St Lawrence church at Sinquerim.

Lobo said that another four children parks will be coming up in near future. He said that land should be made available for betterment of the community and requested the comunidade to provide land for community-friendly projects.

ZP member Shawn Martin said that this is the second children park and outdoor fitness centre in Calangute constituency. He said earlier such projects were not taken up under ZP funds, instead only compound wall and paver work used to be carried out with ZP funds.

Candolim sarpanch Sandra Fialho said that this project will be a boon to everyone and with an outdoor fitness centre even senior citizens will benefit from it.

Sinquerim panch Fermino Fernandes said that the Sinquerim hill has been kept as no developmental zone and this park will benefit the children of the area so also the people who want to do outdoor workout instead of going to a gym. Parish priest of St Lawrence church Fr Ivo Fernandes blessed the park.