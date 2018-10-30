Vehicles carrying fish to be checked at 4 additional entry points

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The health department on Monday directed the police and transport departments to check vehicles carrying fish at at least four more check-posts at the state’s borders apart from the Pollem and Patradevi check-posts.

In a circular issued by under secretary (Health), the department has asked police and officials of the transport department to check for vehicles carrying fish at the entry points such as Mollem, Naibag, Kiranpani, Querim and any other entry points or check-posts as deemed necessary by the police department with immediate effect.

“The police personnel posted at the check-posts shall stamp the challans/invoices/documents pertaining to the consignments carried by the above vehicles to indicate that they have entered the state only after police verification,” states the order.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has said that no vehicles would be allowed to enter Goa if they fail to produce transporter’s licence and also if they fail to comply with the other directives of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) and the state government.