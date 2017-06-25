Vehicle testing laboratory may come up in Ponda

PONDA: PWD Minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Sunday said the government has planned to set up an electric vehicle testing laboratory and acquired 90,000 square metres of land in Ponda near the KTC bus stand for the purpose.

The planned complex will also have a driving training school with tracks.

To end parking chaos caused by trucks, the government will set up two truck plazas in both districts of the state.

The plazas will have parking facility for 500 trucks.

In South Goa, the truck parking facility has been proposed at Dharbandora. The proposal for the site for North Goa has not yet been finalised, Dhavalikar said.