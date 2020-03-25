Vegetable, fruits sold at higher prices at Margao

NT NETWORK





MARGAO: Vegetable and fruit buyers complained that the vendors from Gandhi Market and SGPDA markets opened their stalls and sold these vegetables and fruits for much higher prices on Wednesday morning.

Prime minister, Narendra Modi had announced a 21 days nation lock down and the decision had created worrisome situation for a few people who had not provisioned these items. Many people were seen thus gathered at the stalls, even though it were kept open for a while.

Vegetables and fruits were sold at double the actual prices today at this Gandhi Market. The crowds tempted them to increase the prices,’’ lamented a middle aged lady, who had visited the market on Wednesday to buy vegetables.

When the president of the Gandhi market vendors association, Rajendra Azgaonkar was contacted for his comment on this, he denied that vendors sold the vegetable and fruits for increased amount. “ I have told them yesterday that if possible sell these vegetables at discounted prices since people are in need of these items. I will find out who sold fruits and vegetable for extra prices today.,’’ he said adding that the Gandhi market will however remain closed for 21 days.