Breaking News

Vegetable, fruits sold at higher prices at Margao

March 25, 2020 Goa News

NT NETWORK

MARGAO:  Vegetable and  fruit buyers complained  that the  vendors  from  Gandhi Market  and  SGPDA markets opened their stalls and sold these  vegetables and fruits for much higher prices on  Wednesday morning.

Prime minister, Narendra Modi had announced a 21  days nation lock down and the decision had  created worrisome  situation for a few people who had not provisioned these items.   Many people were seen  thus gathered at the stalls, even though  it were kept open for a while. 

Vegetables  and fruits  were sold at double the actual prices today at this  Gandhi Market.  The crowds  tempted them to increase the prices,’’ lamented a middle aged lady, who had visited the  market  on Wednesday  to buy vegetables. 

When the president of the Gandhi market vendors association, Rajendra  Azgaonkar was contacted for his comment on this, he  denied that vendors sold the vegetable  and fruits for  increased amount. “ I have told them yesterday that  if possible sell these vegetables at discounted prices since people are in need of these items. I will find out  who sold fruits and vegetable for extra prices today.,’’ he  said adding that the  Gandhi market will however remain closed for 21 days.   

Check Also

Mapusa police booked AP truck driver for disobeying orders

NT NETWORK Mapusa – Mapusa police has booked AP native truck driver which had entered Mapusa on …

Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011