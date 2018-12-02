Vasco’s Vaddem lake depicts communal harmony: Mauvin

VASCO: Minister for Protocol and Hospitality Mauvin Godinho has said that the beautified Vaddem lake in Dabolim constituency is an example of communal harmony, as it is used by the people from all walks of life and faiths.

Godinho was speaking to the media after attending a litany at Vaddem lake in view of annual St Andrew’s feast on Friday in the presence of parish priest of St Andrew’s church Fr Gabriel Coutinho and others.

He said that “Vaddem lake is visited by people from all walks of life. The Hindus make use of the lake for immersion of Ganesh idols during Ganesh festival. The lake was in a bad state for past several years, and due to which there was a need to restore it and also develop it for tourism purpose.”

Speaking further, he praised parish priest of St Andrew’s Church Fr Coutinho for his good work in opening the higher secondary school, and thus helping the students who basically come from poor and downtrodden families.

“God is there where people live in harmony, and the Vaddem lake is a god’s gift where people come irrespective of caste and creed to spend their leisure time,” he said.

He assured the people of Dabolim to throw open the newly renovated and beautified Vaddem lake in few more days for the use of public after having a review meeting with the concerned officials of the department and other agencies.

He also said that Vaddem lake beautification could be one of the best examples of development works, not only in Dabolim constituency, but in the state.

He maintained that the newly constructed sub-district hospital at Chicalim is ready for inauguration, but due to the requirement of adequate staff, the inaugural ceremony of the hospital has been delayed for quite some time.

“I am grateful to the people of Dabolim for electing me for the second consecutive time. In the remaining three years of my tenure, I will bring about a total change in Dabolim,” he said.

Meanwhile, feast of St Andrew’s was celebrated at St Andrew’s church in Vasco with a pomp and gaiety on Friday.