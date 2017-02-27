Vascoites revel in Carnival spirit

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Revellers in thousands thronged both sides of the Swatantra Path and enjoyed floats that glided through the road during the carnival parade organised by the Vasco Carnival Committee on Monday.

The parade was kicked off by the VCC chairperson and the Mormugao Municipal Council chief officer Deepali Naik in the presence of other executive committee members at around 3.30 pm at the St Andrew’s Church Square. King Momo Rocky Tony Fernandes, accompanied by Vasco-based Queen Momo Sarah Mesquita, read out the decree of fun and merriment to the people of Vasco.

In all, 64 troupes in six different categories including traditional (8), club/institution (17), clown/joker (16), family (12), fun junk car (9) and sponsored (2) participated in the parade.

The themes included Goan culture and tradition such as ‘Carnival Adim Ani Ata Porompora Sambalu Ya Goykarponn Dakhoum Ya’, presented by Arossim Cansaulim troupe, ‘Clean India Drive’ presented by Mormugao Port Town in association with Goa Traffic Police, ‘Goan Fishermen’ by Calangute troupe, ‘Angry Dragon’ by St Sebastian Boys of Mapusa, ‘Queen of Ocean’ float giving a message not to pollute water and save fish by Calangute-based troupe, ‘Save our Wild Life to Protect Mankind’ by Jeron Colaco and his group from Arlem Rai, ‘Follow Traffic Rules’ by Upcoming Boys Mapusa, ‘Butterfly Garden’ by Holy Cross Kaddint Boys Campal besides floats of Goa Banjara Samaj, St Francis Xavier Club of Portais Panjim and Swachh Bharat Nital Goem, traditional organic Goan rock salt pans for healthier Goan society, save frogs were among others that were highly appreciated.

Ashoka trees caused some hurdle to the float parade and so the Vasco Carnival Committee sought assistance from the electricity department who switched off the power supply for some time and cleared the branches. Luckily, no traffic jam was witnessed in the port town during the float parade and even during the stage show which was held opposite the MMC building.