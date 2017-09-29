Vasco successfully attains cleanliness

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Awareness drives initiated by the Mormugao municipal council (MMC) under the Swachh Bharat Nitol Goem (Clean India Clean Goa) programme in its jurisdiction covering 25 wards, have become largely successful, with the port town of Vasco turning noticeably clean and becoming garbage-free.

A visit to several wards in the port town revealed that the MMC is inching towards total success with regard to the cleanliness drive as compared to some other civic bodies in the state.

The civic body has managed to identify the black spots in all the 25 wards and convince residents not to dump garbage in open areas. The MMC has identified nearly 600 to 700 dark spots, which had become dumping zones for garbage.

Recently, Governor Mridula Sinha awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh to the MMC for initiating cleanliness drives and keeping areas clean under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a mass movement across the nation launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Governor also appreciated the MMC for its efforts in making people aware about segregation of garbage.

The Mormugao civic body is making efforts to become the number one civic body in the state and has covered various schools in its cleanliness drives. The launching of the door-to-door collection of garbage has also helped the civic body stop people from throwing garbage in the open and make them aware about cleanliness and the health hazards of having dirty surroundings. The MMC has covered almost 90 per cent of the houses under the door-to-door collection of garbage.

Corporate houses have also played a key role in keeping the areas in Vasco clean. Corporate houses such as Goa Shipyard Limited, Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited, Mormugao Port Trust, JSW and others have supported the civic body well in achieving its target under the cleanliness drives.

Legislators of all the four constituencies of the Mormugao taluka involving Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho, Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida, Mormugao MLA Milind Naik and Cortalim MLA Alina Saldanha are also actively involved in making their constituencies garbage-free.

However, there is scope for improvement and there is a need for the MMC to educate the migrants residing in rented houses and those living in the slum areas of Mangor Hill, Baina and Khariwada. Although the life of the people residing in the Housing Board colonies based at New-Vaddem is improving at present, they still lack proper sanitation facilities like quality toilets, sewage connectivity and a proper drainage system.