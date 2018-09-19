Vasco shopkeepers adhere to ban on plastic carry bags

VASCO: Traders and shopkeepers in Vasco have adhered to the ban on plastic bags imposed by the Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. They have welcomed the decision of MMC to implement a total ban on plastic carry bags beginning from Saptah celebration and continuing the same during all the festivals this year.

Prashant Shetye, proprietor of M G Shetye and Company, who deals in stationery items and manufacturing of polymer, stamps and pre-inked stamps, running his shop at Mormugao municipal market in Vasco, disclosed that the implementation of ban on plastic carry bags was a good initiated taken by the municipal administration.

He said that the people in Vasco have become aware about the ill-effects of plastics and the danger it poses to the environment. He said, “Perhaps, municipal authorities have educated the students at large wherein 99 per cent of the students have come to know the importance as how harmful the plastics and the paper and cloth bags are alternate source for the plastics.”

He disclosed that most of the schools in Mormugao taluka including higher secondary schools and colleges have actively participated in the anti-plastic drives and the most important thing is that the students have now learnt to prepare paper and cloth bags which are an alternate to the plastic bags.

The students, social and cultural organisations, NGOs, clubs and even other associations have taken the initiative to prepare paper and cloth bags on their own and have accepted the task to distribute them free of cost to the traders and shopkeepers in and around Vasco.

“It was a great achievement for the municipal authorities in Vasco and the credit also goes to the dynamic chief officer Agnelo Fernandes for creating awareness about the use of paper and cloth bags,” said Shetye.

He however disclosed that he has not used plastic bags to dispense things at his shop for the last about 10 years. “The drive initiated by Mormugao municipal authorities has changed the mindset of the people and it will succeed in the years to come, although it will take some time,” he added.

It may be recalled that the Mormugao municipal council has started the drive against the use of plastic bags from Saptah celebration in Vasco and it has been continued for all the festivals. The imposing of Rs 5,000 fine has also deterred traders and shopkeepers from using plastic bags.