Vasco SC reign supreme over Corps of Signals

Vasco SC were successful in defending their fort against the Corps of Signals and collect six points after their fourth league match, while Signals remains with three points after their fifth league match.

Vasco Sports Club registered a sleek 3-1 win over Corps of Signals in the GFA Pro League match played at Duler stadium on Wednesday.

The highlight of the match was Vasco’s Nigerian striker Okorogr Praise who scored on his debut and was also cautioned with a booking for a challenge on Salam Singh.

Vasco’s opening goal came in the 23rd minute from a pinpoint corner by Princeton Rebello to defender Rovan Pereira who connected it into the far corner of the goal, 1-0.

Just three minutes later Vasco could have increased their lead but Jaison Vaz strike was pushed for a corner by Signals keeper Niyas Mon.

Another chance went a begging for the Vasco SC as Okorogr Praise sent a fine square pass to Kingslee Fernandes whose right footer missed the target narrowly.

However, in the 33rd minute, Vasco’s Okorogr Praise combined with Kingslee with three four passes and scored with a skillful placement, 2-0.

In the closing stages of the first session, Vasco defenders Allen Vaz and Rovan Pereira came with timely clearances to deny Signals strikers from scoring.

On crossing over, Okorogr Praise collecting a pass from Princeton Rebello darted inside the Signals 18-yard box and drilled a low shot which was blocked by Signals keeper.

In the 56th minute Signals surprised their opponents, as Roshan Singh got hold to a loose ball inside the penalty box, and made no mistake in scoring, 2-1.

Hardly had the celebrations ended among the Signals supporters, Vasco pumped in their third goal through Jaison Vaz placement, 3-1.

In the added time, the Portside almost netted their fourth goal, but Signals defender Raj Singh brought a goal line clearance to deny Floyd Fernandes from scoring.