Vasco Saptah to begin on August 16

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Vascoites are geared up to celebrate the annual Shree Damodar Bhajani Saptah celebration which will be kicked off from August 16 at Shree Damodar Temple. This is the 119th year in succession.

Shree Damodar Bhajani Saptah Celebration Committee is headed by Yadvesh Ghonge and the other executive committee members are working tirelessly for the smooth conduct of the Saptah celebration. The committee has erected a pandal at the entrance of Shree Damodar Temple in order to facilitate the devotees, coming from all walks of life during the Saptah celebration. The erection work of specially designed and decorated arch at the entrance of Swatantra Path near St Andrew’s Church Square is on with the help of artisans. The Bazarkar Samitti have organised musical extravaganza on the eve of Saptah celebration on August 15 wherein the Samitti has invited vocal Swati Shende from Pune.

Meanwhile, the Mormugao municipal council is also geared up for the Saptah celebration. The distribution of stalls by verifying the applicant’s identity cards is in process at the council hall. This time, the council has decided to impose a ban on sale and distribution of plastic bags. The violators will be fined to the tune of Rs 5,000. As part of the plastic free Saptah this year, MMC chief officer Fernandes on Monday launched paper bags which were provided by the Giants Group of Vasco.