Vasco MLA plans CCTV watch to check illegal garbage dumping

VASCO: In order to stop the menace of dumping garbage in the open, Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida has planned to install close circuit television (CCTV) cameras and even to deploy watchmen at 6 to 7 different locations which are being identified as ‘dark spots’ in a survey conducted by the Mormugao municipal council recently.

Almeida informed his plan during a press conference which was held at the Mormugao municipal council hall on Thursday. The ‘Keep Vasco City Clean and Green’ campaign is under the banner of Swachh Bharat-Nital Goem, organised by MMC in collaboration with educational institutions of Vasco, Mormugao and Dabolim. The cleanliness campaign will be launched on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

The press conference was attended by MMC chairperson Deepak Naik, municipal engineer Manoj Arsekar, councillors namely Lavina D’Souza, Fredrick Henriques, Yatin Kamurlekar, Dhanpal Swami, Rajan Faldessai, Shridhar Mardolkar, Reema Sonurlekar, Rochana Borkar, and Vandana Satardekar.

The Vasco MLA said that “CCTV cameras will be installed probably in ward- 15 and 20 besides a part of ward-21 where there are complaints of garbage dumping in the open, creating health hazard to the public”. He said that “Watchmen will also be hired in order to keep watch on dumping of garbage”.

Almeida opined that people found creating nuisance by dumping garbage will be fined or MMC will be given the right to file a complaint against such people. “Despite creating awareness, people are still dumping garbage in the open”, informed Almeida.

“In order to create awareness amongst the people, a massive drive will be launched on October 2. About 23 schools from three constituencies of Mormugao taluka including Mormugao, Vasco and Dabolim comprising 4,000 students are expected to participate in the drive”, said Almeida.

“The cleanest ward will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 25,000 besides an appreciation certificate from MMC”, added Almeida.

He said that during the drive, MMC would provide JCB machines, fogging machines, grass cutting machines, open trucks, labourers besides other equipments. “I want to make Mormugao municipality as the best and cleanest civic body in the state”, said Almeida.