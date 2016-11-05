Vasco-Hospet track doubling to start soon

MARGAO: Unfazed by opposition in Goa, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Saturday said that the double-tracking work of Vasco-Hospet track will start shortly. He also said that the work will be done in phases at a total cost of Rs 300 crore.

Prabhu was in Margao where he launched the adarsh Kabakaputtur railway station, commissioned escalator at platform 2/3 of Bengaluru station and escalators at platform number 1 and 6 via video link on Saturday evening. He also said that quality home-made food will be offered to commuters for which self-help groups will be roped in.

Prabhu further said that the reforms initiated by the railways will begin to show results in the next couple of years as the ministry is investing in bringing facilities at par with airports.

“The money spent by the commuters will come back to them in the form of better facilities,” said Prabhu and called upon people to join hands with the railways to have a much better experience.

He further said that the railways has undertaken a pilot project in Gujarat where it has taken up development of railway station which will also house a bus stand and a hotel adding the ministry is working gradually towards improving infrastructure to address the problems raised by the commuters through the SMS service.

Prabhu meanwhile informed reporters that the proposal of a train connecting Goa to Varanasi for the benefit of the pilgrims is nearing the final states and an announcement in this regard will be made shortly.