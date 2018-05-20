Vasco fisherwomen agitate against shop selling wholesale fish

VASCO

The fisherwomen operating from Vasco fish market on Friday raised their strong objection against a shop involved in selling wholesale fish.

According to the fisherwomen they have been assured by the Mormugao municipal authorities that no wholesale fish stalls/shops/kiosks will be allowed in the town as a result they will be forced to protest against the construction of a new proposed fish market project. The municipal authorities however have stopped all wholesale fish sellers and had even cancelled the licenses issued to the kiosk which were operating at TB Cunha Chawk at Khariwada.

The fisherwomen on Friday were agitated after they noticed a shop operating from a newly constructed building next to the fish market was involved in selling wholesale fish. The agitated women marched to the office of the chief officer and threatened to break the shop if the municipal authorities fail to initiate action against the shop owner.

The situation was brought under control with the intervention of Vasco PI Raposo.

MMC chief officer Agnelo Fernandes said, “The owner had obtained all necessary licenses to run the frozen fish shop. I will hear both the parties and initiate necessary action accordingly”, said Fernandes. NT