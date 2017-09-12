Vasco fisherfolk seek constitution of GCZMA panel as per NGT order

VASCO: The Old Cross Fishing Canoe Owners Co-op Society (OCFCOCS) and Baina Ramponkar and Fishing Canoe Owners’ Society, on Monday, demanded that the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) should constitute a sub-committee as directed by National Green Tribunal (NGT)-Pune to execute the dredging works at the navigational channel of Mormugao Port Trust.

The two bodies have raised their serious concern over the ongoing dredging work at the MPT’s navigational channel.

The Goenchea Ramponkarancho Ekvott (GRE) has also demanded that the GCZMA should constitute sub-committee as directed by the NGT.

GRE general secretary Olencio Simoes and other executive committee members of various fishing associations had on Monday met the GCZMA member secretary and submitted a memorandum, demanding immediate intervention into the dredging operations being taken up by MPT.

Simoes has stated that fishermen from Vasco and Baina had filed two separate applications before the NGT in the month of June, and the tribunal ruled in the favour of the fishermen.

He has informed that in the first order, it was directed to pay Rs 2 lakh each to Baina Ramponkar and OCFCOCS, while second order was pertaining to dredging wherein the NGT has directed the MPT to carry out annual maintenance dredging work only under the supervision of GCZMA sub-committee consisting of Dr Antonio Mascarenhas and three other experts, however, in gross contempt of the NGT directions, the MPT has undertaken the capital dredging work in the navigation channel and turning circles since September 7. There is a demand from the fishing community associations that the GCZMA should constitute the sub-committee within the next 24 hours and should further execute the dredging work and “take the MPT to task, if it is found involved in illegal dredging.”