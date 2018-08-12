Vasco DySP raises objection to shifting of airport police station to pre-fabricated structure

VASCO: The deputy superintendent of police Vasco Sunita Sawant has raised her strong objection to the shifting of the existing Dabolim airport police station to a pre-fabricated structure next to the exit gate of the Dabolim airport.

Speaking to this daily, Sawant said, “I am unhappy with the allocation of temporary make-shift police station in a pre- fabricated structure which is erected near the exit gate of Dabolim airport”.

She said the police personnel will not work in the pre-fabricated structure.

She said the pre-fabricated structure could lead to health problems such as bronchitis, tuberculosis and even cancer.

She said that there is no provision for ventilation to the make-shift structure.

“I have demanded with the Airport Authority of India to provide us with an air-conditioned unit at the new temporary structure, but there was no positive response,” she claimed.

“If the dog unit (sniffer dogs attached to bomb detection and disposal unit) of the CISF can get the air-conditioned facility, then why not human beings especially the police staff who are part of the security at the airport,” she questioned.

She said that the AAI will demolish the old terminal building to pave the way for the extension of the existing integrated terminal building, and construction of additional parking bays and parallel taxi-track.