Vasco Cong takes out rally in protest against rise in prices of essential goods

Vasco youth block Congress committee held a peaceful rally in the port town on Wednesday to protest rise in prices of essential commodities that has affected the common man in the country. They submitted a memorandum to the deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate, Mormugao, to convey the sentiments and sense of outrage among people due to failure of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to check the rise in prices.

The memorandum, submitted by the former All Goa Congress Committee Minority Department chairman Saifullah Khan, who is also the councillor of Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC), has sought immediate action to alleviate sufferings of common man due to price rise and urged the deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate Gaurish Shankhwalkar to communicate the agony and plight of the people to the government.

“The prices of items of daily use like pulses, vegetables, sugar, cooking gas, kerosene, petrol, diesel, electricity, water and each and every item have increased manifold, severely eroding the household budget and causing unmitigated burden on common man,” stated Khan.

He recalled that the BJP, in its election manifesto during the 2014 Lok Sabha election, had assured the people of reducing prices of essential commodities within 100 days of its victory, but the BJP government failed miserably to fulfil the promise despite gaining absolute majority.

“The BJP government has also failed to resolve the problem of food inflation which has been a major concern among the people,” said Khan.

The Vasco Congress committee has demanded the government to take immediate steps to counter price rise in the country by ensuring food security and creating buffer stock, initiating steps to bring down prices of wheat, rice, sugar, dal and vegetables immediately given the fast approaching festival season, monitoring action against hoarders, black marketeers, multinational companies and corporate manipulation and profiteers etc.