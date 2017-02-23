Vasco civic body identifies 38 buildings as unsafe for humans to live in

VASCO: The chief officer of Mormugao Municipal Council Deepali Naik said that the municipal authorities have identified 38 buildings in the municipal jurisdiction as unsafe for human occupation.

“Occupants of the two buildings – Desterro Apartment and Happy Apartment, of the 38 buildings, have been issued with eviction notices under Section 190, following the incidents of collapse of chajja and floor respectively,” she added.

The other 36 buildings have been issued with notices as these structures are in a dilapidated state, she informed.

Speaking further, the MMC chief officer said that it has been recommended that the MMC building, which is a historical monument, be renovated

“The MMC building, which is listed as historical monument, cannot be reconstructed and as such it has been recommended that the whole building be renovated,” she said.

She further said that a municipal building located next to the Swatantra Path has been identified as unsafe for human occupation, and will be reconstructed by obtaining a loan facility from the Maharashtra Bank.

“We have placed a proposal for the reconstruction of the dangerous building with the Maharashtra Bank, wherein negotiations are on,” said the MMC chief officer and added that the MMC is working on EMI, so that it can be adjusted against the rent for the bank premises.

“The MMC will try to renovate or reconstruct other municipal buildings by working out bank proposals,” she added.