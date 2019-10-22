Vasco bounce back twice against Velsao, record first win

NT NETWORK

Duler

Vasco Sports Club kept finding themselves at the receiving end and kept bouncing back into play until Suraj Mondal scored the last goal of the day to see his team register a 4-3 win over Velsao Sports Club; their first win in the Goa Football Association (GFA) Professional League, at Duler stadium on Monday.

Velsao were the first to score and were two goals ahead of their rivals before the half hour mark with Shubham Rao Dessai and Joseph Pereira scoring in the 20th and 24th minute.

Suraj Mondal and Darren Rebello scored in the 37th and 40th minute to restore parity for Vasco.

Velsao substitute striker Laiwang Bohham once again gave his team the lead at the hour mark but goals by Ivorian striker Lago Bei (66th min) and Suraj Mondal (87th min) helped the Port Towners secure the first three points.

Jagdish Raikar, who was the in-charge of Vasco SC in the absence of Micky Fernandes, opted for the same team that lost to Churchill Brothers FC by a solitary goal whilst Velsao chose to make three changes.

After a barren first fifteen minutes, with no team showing any intent of lively football, Velsao had a chance to take the lead in the 18th minute when their U-20 forward Romario Da Costa was in the commanding position to score but the lad’s shot was brilliantly blocked by Vasco SC custodian Sanju Thapa, who has had a good start.

However, as the saying, all good things come to an end, Velsao broke through Sanju in the 20th minute when Charles Miranda made a perfect through pass to Shubham Rao Desai who made a darting run and calmly finished the ball in the net from close to put his team ahead.

Vasco had a chance to level back in the very next minute as their U-20 winger Sheldon Pereira had the rival keeper at the stake but Velsao keeper Presley Mascarenhas thwarted him in a one-on-one to keep his side safe.

At the other end, Velsao punished the Port Towners for not capitalising on their chance and doubled their lead when Romario sent a through pass to Joseph Pereira who made no mistake to beat Vasco keeper Sanju from close, making it 2-0.

Then started the down pour and with that a switch in the style of play and Vasco were the first to capitalise.

In the 37th minute, Vasco midfielder Mathew Colaco was brought down in the box by Velsao defender Bersal Viegas and Suraj Mondal, who stepped to take the penalty, sent the Velsao keeper the wrong way to make it 2-1.

Soon after resumption, Vasco striker Lago Bei had a chance to level back but Velsao keeper Presley came off his line to deny the Ivorian forward.

However, Vasco found the equaliser in the 40th minute when their strike force Lago set up U-20 Darren Rebello in the box, who without wasting time, shot past Velsao keeper Presley from just inside the box 2-2.

Velsao coach Ajay brought in forward Laiwang Bohham to replace U-20 Romario at the halftime and the striker proved his calibre in the 60th minute when he took a shot from the distance which kissed Vasco keeper Sanju’s gloves before settling down in the back of the nylons to once again give them the lead 3-2.

It took the Vasco lads six minutes to restore parity when Denvil Fernandes’ powerful strike from the top of the box deflected off a Velsao defender and travelled to Lago who clinically finished the ball in the net to make it 3-3.

Velsao forward Laiwang had another opportunity to put his side ahead in the dying minutes of the match when Remedios found him with a perfect cross but the lad saw his shot rebound off the goalpost.

This time, Vasco punished the rivals for wasting the golden opportunity with a goal of their own in the 87th minute when Lago squared the ball to onrushing Suraj Mondal who made an easy tap-in, to book first three points for the Port Towners.

A few minutes later, Vasco forward Lago had a chance to complete his brace when Suraj found him with a perfect through pass but the Ivoirian striker was blocked in a one-on-one situation by Velsao keeper Presley.