Varun Beverages inaugurated at Sanguem

CURCHOREM: The Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar inaugurated the first project of Varun Beverages of R J Corporation at Sanguem industrial estate. Local MLA Subhash Phal Dessai, Industries Minister Mahadev Naik, chairman of R J Corporation Ravikant Jaipuria, Varun Jaipuria, CEO Kapil Agarwal, Vipul Prakash marketing director and others were present on the occasion. Addressing the gathering the Chief Minister said that the project was completed within a record time and has given preference to locals for employment. He said that the Investment Implementation Board of Goa has approved 134 projects. Industries Minister said that this is a historical day for the people of Sanguem. He said that the Government has sanctioned projects worth 165 crore to Sanguem taluka. The chairman of R J Corporation Ravikant Jaipuriya said the plant has been shifted from Arlem to Sanguem and provides employment to 150 local people. Earlier, Varun Jaipuriya welcomed the gathering, deputy general manager Gajanan Porob proposed the vote of thanks. NT

