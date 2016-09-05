Various programmes to mark Bicholim Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav

NT NETWORK

BICHOLIM

The 11-day Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav celebrations in the state including Bicholim began with fervor on Monday.

In Bicholim, the Ganesh idol was brought in procession at the venue in the market and installed by performing religious rituals. Pooja, aarti, bhajan were held to mark the celebration on the first day.

From Tuesday, various programmes will be held in observance of the festival. From Tuesday to Friday, pooja, aarti, tirth prasad distribution, and bhajan by various mandals will mark the celebration.

On Saturday, September 10, at 4 p.m, a dance competition will be held and at 8 p.m, Manoj Phondekar’s Goan Melodies orchestra will be staged.

On September 11, at 4 p.m, a vocal performance by Mahadev Khandekar; at 8 p.m, ‘Mogacho Khel’- a Konkani drama will be held.

On September 12, vocal performances by Devendra Govenkar and Surendra Govenkar, shastriya and Bhaktigeet performance will be held; there will also be a Marathi drama ‘Deel Dosti Duniyadari.’

Satyanarayan mahapooja will be held on September 13 at 11 a.m, bhajan sandhya by mahila bhajan mandal at 5.30 p.m followed by orchestra and a programme by Paresh Parab. On September 14, the Satyanarayan mahapooja will be held at 10 a.m, bhajan at 5 p.m and a drama will also be staged.

On September 15, there will be Ganapati pooja, the lottery coupon draw and later a Dindi procession for immersion of idols.

The Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav of 11 days will be held at Vithalapur, Karapur-Tisk, Sankhali market, Bicholim police station, Haldanwadi-Mayem, Kudchirem, Nanoda and at other places in Bicholim taluka.