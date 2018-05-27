Varied Shades of Batique Art

NT BUZZ speaks to the mother-daughter duo about the technique of handmade Batique work

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

With the aim of promoting tribal and traditional art, and to introduce Goa to time-honoured Indian crafts, the National School of Drama (NSD) in collaboration with Directorate of Art and Culture, Government of Goa organised the Adi Rang Mahotsav, ‘Adi Rangam’ from May 18 to May 20 at Shirlim Barcem, Quepem. One of the stalls put up at the festival exhibited Kantha embroidery, Batique painting work and handmade jewellery from Kolkata, under the name of ‘Peddamma’ run by the mother-daughter duo, Shila Dutta and Keya Dutta Sharma. Hailing from West Bengal, they make Kantha embroidery and have gone commercial since 2004.

While Kantha is a fairly common form of embroidery in West Bengal, the duo also love to work on Batique – a type of fabric painting which has to go through a long procedure to complete a single piece. “This form of painting has to be done on a white fabric, and white has to be its base colour. We start by painting our designs on the cloth. Then we begin with light colours like yellow or orange. We dip the fabric in those colours; we apply a coat of melted wax on the area where we need the white colour. Then we paint with darker colours and wherever we do not want that colour, we coat that area with wax. This is the way the entire fabric is dipped in different colours and then coated with wax,” explained Keya.

The fabric is then dried in the shade. It cannot be dried under direct sunlight as the wax melts and the colours scatter too. Once dried completely, the fabric is dipped in boiling water and the wax coating comes off and then it is dried in the sun. “Sometimes the wax remains, but with use and washing over time, the wax coat disperses,” added Shila. Further, they use thick and thin brush to give final touches to the fabrics.

Keya has noticed that generally people buy Batique products thinking that it has been hand painted, but in actuality it could only be a print. One must always notice both the sides of handmade Batique. If it is hand-painted, the fabric will have a correct side with bright colour and the right design, and the reverse will have a lighter colour and design displaying the reversed form. On the fabric that has printed Batique, one cannot identify which is the proper side and the reverse side. This technique can only be done on pure cotton and pure silk fabric.

Shila and Keya also sold handmade jewellery at their stall. They have started making jewellery over the past two and half years. Besides making jewellery out of stones and metal accessories from the market, they also have a knack for working on terracotta and thread. “We also knit cotton threads to use it to make jewellery patterns and designs. They are very descent to wear and comfortable. We also make earrings of terracotta,” said Shila. Their jewellery ranges from Rs20 to Rs1150.

Though their work is of good quality Keya lamented that their experience in Goa has not been fulfilling and that the crowd was much less than expected at the festival. “It is a wrong idea to promote our works in such a remote village where customers do not want to come owing to the distance. There is barely anyone coming here to see our craft and work and entertainment programs. We wasted our time travelling all the way to Goa and finally having no sale at all here. It is really discouraging and low. I wish I had a better first time experience in terms of sale in Goa!” said Keya.