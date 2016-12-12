‘Vardah’ causes havoc in TN

PTI

CHENNAI/AMRAWATI

Very severe cyclonic storm ‘Vardah’, the most intense to have hit the Tamil Nadu capital in two decades, claimed four lives, flattened homes, snapped communication lines and threw into disarray rail, road and air traffic as it crossed the coast here, pounding Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram with heavy rain and squall.

Thousands of people were evacuated as roaring wind clocking speed of 100 km an hour uprooted trees, tore off hoardings and toppled cars.

Two fishermen were reported missing off the Andhra Pradesh coast in Kakinada and the Coast Guard has deployed ship for search and rescue operations. Though no major loss of life or property has been reported from Andhra Pradesh so far, heavy rains lashed Chittoor and SPS Nellore district, affecting normal life.

Public transport came to a standstill in Chennai with buses and suburban trains suspended and airport shut. Rail, road and air traffic, official sources said, were likely to be restored by Tuesday.

Most commercial establishments downed shutters in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts.

“After 1994, this is the first very severe cyclonic storm to hit Chennai coast. The storm has completely crossed the coast as expected (this evening),” a senior Met official here told PTI.

Civic workers used handheld battery-operated wood cutters to remove hundreds of uprooted trees lying on the roads.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force and SDRF were deployed for rescue efforts as the Army was put on standby.

A Union home ministry spokesperson said in Delhi that four people were killed in the storm in Tamil Nadu, while six teams of the NDRF and four of the SDRF were engaged in rescue efforts.

About 8,000 people from low-lying areas in north Chennai, Pazhaverkadu in Tiruvallur district and villages off Mamallapuram in Kanchipuram district were safely evacuated to 95 relief shelters, officials said.

In Andhra Pradesh, over 9,400 people living along the Bay of Bengal were evacuated to relief camps amid heavy rain.

Also, separate teams of personnel drawn from the health, sanitary and electricity departments were deployed for relief operations in low-lying areas of the three storm-hit Tamil Nadu districts.

The Met department said the intensity of wind and rainfall would weaken after ‘Vardah’ made landfall near Chennai between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm.

Coastal regions of northern Tamil Nadu – Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram – continue to be on high alert even as people in low-lying areas were accommodated in relief centres.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh to take stock of the situation in the two states and promised all help.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Nadu apprised the Union Home Minister of the damage caused by the cyclone and steps taken for the rescue and relief.

Fishermen from Adyar and Tiruvanmiyur areas were accommodated in local schools and food and blankets were being distributed to them. State ministers are visiting relief centres and inspecting distribution of food to the people, an official release said.

Under the impact of “Vardah”, hundreds of trees were uprooted, land and air transport was disrupted and normal life was thrown out of gear in many areas.

Power supply was suspended in many areas.

Long distance buses were stalled and traffic came to a grinding halt in most areas.

All suburban train services were also suspended by Southern Railway. Trains to various destinations, including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Madurai, Coimbatore were all cancelled, Southern Railway said.

IMD Director-General K G Ramesh said: “Strong winds of 92km/h have been recorded. Chennai has been experiencing heavy rains since morning and heavy rainfall zone is persisting over west of Chennai and south of Chennai. This would continue for couple of hours more.

“…Strong winds are there for northern parts of Chennai up to Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.”

He said power transmission lines and cables on the poles have got damaged due to which traffic-related interruption will be there in the city and suburban areas also wherever heavy rainfall is taking place.

Under the cyclone’s influence, rains at most places with “heavy to very heavy” falls at few places very likely to continue in Chennai, Thiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh during next 12 hours after landfall.

As the cyclone moves inland, north interior districts of Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema may also experience “heavy to very heavy rain” at isolated places during next 24 hours after landfall and squally winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are likely during 12 hours after the landfall.

The state government said 37 fallen electricity poles were removed in affected areas of the state.

A total of 224 roads were blocked, of which 89 were cleared and 190 of 226 fallen trees removed. It said 266 relief centres are ready of which 95 are operational.

A total of 10,754 food packets were distributed to people in low-lying areas, now sheltered in relief centres.