Varca win 7-goal thriller against Raia, reach final

NAVELIM: Varca SC entered the finals of Gold-Silver Trophy football tournament after getting the better of Raia SC 4-3 in the semifinals played at Rosary grounds, Navelim on Tuesday.

Joylon Cardoza starred for the winners scoring a double while Columban Noronha and Symington Rebello netted one goal each. For Raia SC, Joston Barbosa, Danny Fernandes and Joyson Gaonkar scored a goal each.

It was Raia SC who started the match on a promising note and went into the lead through a penalty kick in the 9th minute after a Varca defender brought down Raia SC forward Danny Fernandes into the box. Referee Sharad Naik promptly pointed to the dreaded spot from where Joston Barbosa easily beat Varca SC keeper Mohammed Shaikh.

Goaded by the early success, Raia SC began weaving some smart moves and soon succeeded in scoring their second goal, in the 14th minute, through Danny Fernandes who after receiving a through-pass deceived the Varca defence completely and sent the ball into the rival nets.

Despite being 0-2 down, Varca SC did not give up and instead improved their match by a few notches. They spread the ball well on both the flanks to split the rival defence. Their efforts bore fruits as Jolyon Cardozo dodged three rival defenders with quick footwork before slamming the ball to the far end of Raia SC, giving no chance at all to the Raia SC keeper Leo Colaco.

Varca SC were later seen all over the rival territory enjoying supremacy over Raia SC in terms of better ball possession and positional play.

Varca SC medio Dylon Lima, who was in the thick of action for most part of the play, stitched a good move after speeding down the right flank and after finding Symington Rebello in clear position lofted the ball to him. But a Raia SC defender handled the ball before it travelled to Symington prompting referee Sharad Naik to point to the penalty spot.

Symington Rebello stepped up to take the penalty and shot it to the right of Raia SC keeper Leo Colaso, giving him no chance whatsoever.

Varca SC thereafter scored a good goal through Joylon Cardozo who completed his brace in style. All of a sudden, Raia SC began pressing hard and succeeded in scoring one more goal in the 55th minute through Joyson Gaonkar. Raia then pressed harder to try and find the leveller but the Varca SC defence stood their ground firm to win the thriller 4-3 and book their place in the finals.