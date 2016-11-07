Varca SC, Raia SC win

NT NETWORK

BENAULIM

Varca Sports Club defeated United Club, Benaulim 4-1 in the GFA Third Division League match played at Dando grounds, Benaulim on Monday.

Clive Colaco had a good match scoring two goals, and he was well supported by Papan Chahal and Jonas D’Costa who struck once each. United Club,Benaulim pulled one goal back through Kenneth Fernandes.

At Raia ground, Raia SC got the better of SCC Loutolim 3-2. Denny Fernandes, Melwyn Gaocar and and Delves Simoes were the goal scorers for Raia Sporting Club. Steve Fernandes scored both the goals for SCC Loutolim.

At Nagoa ground Verna, Pax of Nagoa defeated Cristo Rei Club 4-2. Clive Coelho scored a hat-trick for Pax of Nagoa, while Cristo Rei Club pulled two goals back through Clide and Marison.