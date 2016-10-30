Vanita death case: mother-in-law seeks anticipatory bail

MARGAO: Kalpana Gaonkar, mother-in-law of Vanita Gaonkar, who died after consuming poison, has moved anticipatory bail application before principal district and sessions judge, South Goa. The matter has been posted for orders on October 31.

The court had issued notices to Quepem police, public prosecutor and defence advocate. The court has heard the arguments on the anticipatory bail application.

Vanita had succumbed on September 31, eight days after battling for life at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC), Bambolim.

In this connection, Quepem police had arrested Ganesh Gaonkar, 44, father-in-law of the deceased. He has been granted bail by sessions court. According to Quepem PI, the alleged accused was arrested under section 304 of IPC.

Police said that, based on a complaint, an offence was registered for dowry-related death and statements were recorded. Police said that statements of the deceased’s uncle, brother and other family members were recorded.

Police said that the arrest was made in the case over alleged harassment to the deceased for the Laadli Laxmi scheme money.

According to the police, the deceased, in her dying declaration, had alleged harassment by her in-laws.

It is alleged that 23-year-old Vanita had time and again informed her mother regarding the harassment by her in-laws.

Police said that since her death occurred within seven years of marriage, a magisterial inquiry was conducted by deputy collector of Quepem.