Vanita death case: magisterial inquiry submitted to police

MARGAO

A magisterial inquiry report into the death of Vanita Videsh Gaonkar who died after consuming poison at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim has been submitted to Quepem police by sub divisional magistrate, Quepem.

The sub-divisional magistrate has recorded the statements of some persons in connection with the death of Vanita and has indicted the father/mother-in-law in the case.

Police said that Ganesh has been granted bail after his arrest while the mother-in-law Kalpana has moved an anticipatory bail application before the principal district and session judge South Goa Desmond D’costa for her release. The matter is posted for orders on November 2.

The court has issued notices to Quepem police, public prosecutor and defense advocate.

Vanita Gaonkar died on September 31, eight days after being treated at the Goa Medical College and Hospital. According to police Vanita had given the dying declaration while under treatment at GMC.

Vinita died after she consumed poison following the alleged harassment from her in-laws demanding money from the Laadli Laxmi scheme.

Police said that since her death occurred within seven years of marriage, a magisterial inquiry was conducted by sub divisional Magistrate. NT

Please like & share: