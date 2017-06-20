Value education in primary schools post Diwali vacation

PANAJI: As per a salient feature in the educational sector finding its way in the recently released Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of the government, the department of education will introduce value education in primary schools after the Diwali vacation.

Besides the waste management, traffic management and yoga included in the syllabus as a part of value education, the students would be exposed to value-based sporting activities, value-based science and so on. The training of teachers to conduct value education in these schools has already started.

The CMP of the government, under the education sector had stated that quality of the education will be the hallmark of education policy of the government. “Impart skill training, value education and other initiatives to ensure all-round development of our youth, to make them confident and employable, and also make them entrepreneurship oriented,” it maintained.

The department of education, in a bid to improve the quality of education will also start inspection of all the primary schools in Goa in a month’s time.