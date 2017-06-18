Value-based education need of the hour, says Parrikar

MAPUSA : Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said, “We have to change our approach towards education by imparting value-based education at the primary level with more stress on civic issues”. Parrikar was addressing a function of the 109th anniversary of Dnyanprassarak Mandals and inauguration of courses for

M A (English) and M Sc (Organic Chemistry) at Assagao.

Parrikar said that imparting quality education to students and making Goa clean is the aim of the state government.

“There should be a change in the education policy where value based education should be imparted to school and college students. The schools and colleges should cater to imparting quality education who in future will be responsible students”, said Parrikar.

Commenting on the garbage issue, Parrikar said, “Students have to be educated from primary level regarding traffic rules, maintaining cleanliness of surroundings”.

Commenting on cleanliness in the state the Chief Minister said, “People dump garbage by the roadside and it’s high time they participate with the government to make Goa clean and free from garbage”.

During the function Urban Development Minister Francisco D’Souza, Water Resources and Fisheries Minister Vinod Paliencar and MLAs, Glenn Ticlo and Dayanand Sopte were also present along with the college management and staff. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar also released a souvenir “Dnyandeep” brought out by the Mandal.