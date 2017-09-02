Valpoi PWD to step up efforts against theft of potable water

NT NETWORK

VALPOI

The PWD water supply authority has decided to step up its efforts against water theft and excessive water use in Valpoi and surrounding areas.

In this regard, the official of PWD-Valpoi has decided to revive its anti-water theft squad to keep a tab on theft of potable water. The move comes in the wake of ‘The Navhind Times’ report highlighting unavailability of water in remote villages of Valpoi.

The PWD authorities believe that the excessive use of water for construction purpose rather than drinking is the main reason for the existing water scarcity currently faced by the people in remote areas of Sattari.

A PWD official confirmed about the unavailability of water in remote areas of Valpoi and it was stated that during an inspection, several instances of meter tampering came to the fore.

After a discussion, the PWD will be forming a squad which will keep a check on water theft cases, it was informed.

Meanwhile, this reporter was informed that in Thane village due to ongoing work of laying new pipelines the water supply was less from Dabos plant, but not below permissible level.

According to PWD records, 13000 consumers, including household, commercial and construction, use per day nearly 20 MLD water in allotted jurisdiction.

“We will be activating the squad, which will carry out door-to-door visits to check the meter reading. We have found that few consumers are misusing the water by way of tampering, which is affecting the flow of water in this region,” said one of the officials of Valpoi PWD water supply.

He further said that if misuse of water is prevented then the common man will not suffer. However, the PWD believes that the drive will be successful only with public participation.

Meanwhile, it is also observed that many leakages do exist to the pipelines and these are needed to be plugged to avoid wastage of water.