Valpoi panel condemns incidents that led to Hathwada tension

VALPOI: The residents of Valpoi, including Hindus, Muslims and Christians attended Valpoi Peace Committee (VPC) meeting convened by Valpoi police inspector Deepak Pednekar on Saturday at Valpoi police station.

Condemning the incidents at Hathwada junction, Valpoi which led to communal tension, members of VPC said that Valpoikars have always stood for peace and harmony and “strongly reject the hype being created over the issue in the town through some section of media and social networking posts.”

Prominent among those who attended the meeting included VMC chairperson Ramdas Shirodkar, former MLA Narhari Haldankar, councillors Sayyad Sarfaraz, Aktar Shah, Ranjit Rane, Vishwesh Prabhu, Gabriel D’Costa, Darmend Salunke, Sunil Katkar, Zubair Aga, Siraj Beig, and Fr Dominic Alfonso, besides temple and masjid committee members of Valpoi.

Addressing the meeting, Pednekar appealed to all to live in harmony and peace.

“When there was tension in the area, we communicated with each other to restore peace. But few elements are still busy in disturbing peace in the village” said Sharafat Khan.

VPC accused a section of the media for creating unnecessary hype over the incident.

“We participate in all festivals. When a statue of Shivaji Maharaj was installed at the municipal garden, we did not protest. Rather many of the community members attend the function of Shivjayanti every year. We feel that to exploit the situation, miscreant can damage the historical statue installed at the Hathwada junction, which can lead to communal tension,” they added.

They further urged the government to take appropriate steps as per law to prevent any untoward incident.